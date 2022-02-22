89 men investigated for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 89 men, aged between 34 and 87, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Feb 22).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven police land divisions had conducted raids at multiple locations, including Bedok, Beo Crescent, Marsiling, Jurong West, Telok Blangah Crescent and Toa Payoh in an island-wide operation between Feb 14 to Feb 20, the police said.

During the operation, cash amounting to more than S$30,000, mobile phones, pens and documents such as betting records were seized.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the 89 men are believed to have been involved in various roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners as well as punters," the police said.

All the suspects are being investigated under the Betting Act, with 10 of them also being investigated under the Remote Gambling Act.

Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing, the police said.

Persons convicted of placing bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed a maximum of six months, or both.

Anyone who is found to be involved in bookmaking faces a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and a jail term of up to five years.

Any person involved in unlawful remote gambling faces a fine of $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty in providing unlawful remote gambling services face a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The police said that they "take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action, including prosecuting those involved to the fullest extent of the law".

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities, the police added.