Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

10 investigated for illegal horse betting activities, COVID-19 breaches in Yishun
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

10 investigated for illegal horse betting activities, COVID-19 breaches in Yishun

10 investigated for illegal horse betting activities, COVID-19 breaches in Yishun

Cash amounting to more than S$1,700, two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized during the operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Natasha Ganesan
31 Aug 2021 01:46PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 01:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Ten people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities and for alleged COVID-19 safe distancing breaches, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The nine men and one woman are aged between 58 and 79.

The police said Woodlands Police Division officers conducted enforcement operations along Yishun Avenue 5 on Aug 29.

A 72-year-old man is being investigated for his suspected involvement as bookmaker, said the police, adding that the other nine people are being investigated for allegedly betting with bookmakers.

The woman is also being investigated for an offence under the Remote Gambling Act. More than S$1,700, two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police. 

Those found guilty of placing bets with a bookmaker face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone convicted of being involved in bookmaking faces a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and a jail term of up to five years.

Those found guilty of being involved in unlawful remote gambling face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. 

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities.

The police also reminded members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

Those who flout safe distancing measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Related:

Source: CNA/ng

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Yishun

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us