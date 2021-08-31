10 investigated for illegal horse betting activities, COVID-19 breaches in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Ten people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities and for alleged COVID-19 safe distancing breaches, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The nine men and one woman are aged between 58 and 79.

The police said Woodlands Police Division officers conducted enforcement operations along Yishun Avenue 5 on Aug 29.

A 72-year-old man is being investigated for his suspected involvement as bookmaker, said the police, adding that the other nine people are being investigated for allegedly betting with bookmakers.

The woman is also being investigated for an offence under the Remote Gambling Act. More than S$1,700, two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Those found guilty of placing bets with a bookmaker face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone convicted of being involved in bookmaking faces a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and a jail term of up to five years.

Those found guilty of being involved in unlawful remote gambling face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities.

The police also reminded members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

Those who flout safe distancing measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.