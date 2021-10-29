22 investigated for illegal gambling, horse betting activities and flouting COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Twenty-two people are being investigated over their suspected involvement in illegal gambling, horse betting activities and for allegedly flouting COVID-19 regulations.

The 21 men and one woman are aged between 20 and 74, the police said in a news release on Friday (Oct 29). They were all nabbed during three recent raids in Woodlands, Marsiling and River Valley.

Woodlands Police Division officers conducted two enforcement operations on Oct 20 and Oct 27 in Woodlands and Marsiling respectively.

A 67-year-old man was arrested during the enforcement operation at the void deck of a residential block along Woodlands Street 82. The man was allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker to three other men, aged between 59 and 69.

Police also arrested 74-year-old man during a subsequent operation at the void deck of a residential block along Marsiling Road. He was found to have also allegedly acted as a bookmaker to three other men aged between 54 and 73.

The police seized more than S$750, three mobile phones and betting paraphernalia during the two operations. All eight men are assisting with investigations.