7 people arrested in Ang Mo Kio over illegal horse betting and remote gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Seven people were arrested on Saturday (Sep 25) on suspicion of illegal horse betting and remote gambling activities, the police said on Sunday.
The six men and one woman, aged between 30 and 72, were arrested during an enforcement operation along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement as a bookmaker, while another five men were arrested for allegedly betting with a bookmaker and gambling using a remote gambling service, said the police.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in providing unlawful remote gambling services.
More than S$8,900 in cash, five mobile phones, and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized during the operation. Investigations are ongoing, said the police.
Those found guilty of placing bets with a bookmaker face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.
Anyone convicted of acting as a bookmaker can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and jailed for up to five years.
Those found guilty of gambling using remote communication face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.
Any person who organises, manages or supervises remote gambling by others in accordance with arrangements made by a principal of the agent can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and jailed for up to five years.
"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions and prosecute those involved in accordance with the law," said the Singapore Police Force.
"Members of the public are advised against engaging in any forms of illegal gambling activity."