7 people arrested in Ang Mo Kio over illegal horse betting and remote gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Seven people were arrested on Saturday (Sep 25) on suspicion of illegal horse betting and remote gambling activities, the police said on Sunday.

The six men and one woman, aged between 30 and 72, were arrested during an enforcement operation along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement as a bookmaker, while another five men were arrested for allegedly betting with a bookmaker and gambling using a remote gambling service, said the police.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in providing unlawful remote gambling services.

More than S$8,900 in cash, five mobile phones, and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized during the operation. Investigations are ongoing, said the police.