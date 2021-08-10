Logo
16 people investigated for illegal horse betting activities in Serangoon
More than S$18,200 in cash, five mobiles phones and betting paraphernalia were seized during the operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
10 Aug 2021 08:34PM (Updated: 10 Aug 2021 08:34PM)
SINGAPORE: Fifteen men and a woman, aged between 61 and 80, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 10).  

Enforcement operations were conducted along Serangoon Avenue 3 between Aug 4 and 8.

Four suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement as bookmakers, said the police, adding that the other 12 are being investigated for betting with bookmakers.

More than S$18,200 in cash, five mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were also seized. 

Investigations against all 16 people are ongoing, said the police.

More than S$18,200 in cash, mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized during the operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Those found guilty of placing bets with a bookmaker face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone convicted of being involved in bookmaking faces a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and a jail term of up to five years.

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement actions and prosecute those involved in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities," they said. 

Source: CNA/lk(gs)

