ICA foils attempts to illegally import bak kwa and pork floss from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled attempts to illegally import bak kwa and pork floss through Singapore's land border over the past two weeks.

Officers detected 169 cartons and 11 packets of unapproved assorted bak kwa - a sweet barbecued meat - as well as three cartons of pork floss from Malaysia, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 20).

"Thus far, there are no establishments in Malaysia approved to export bak kwa and pork floss into Singapore," said SFA, adding that it is looking into these illegal imports.

Meat and meat products, including bak kwa and pork floss, can only be imported from approved sources, even if they are for personal consumption.

"Illegally imported food products are from unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

"Consumers are advised to purchase from established retailers. When in doubt, ask for more information from the supplier about the source before purchase."

Offenders who illegally import meat products face a fine of up to S$50,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$100,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

"ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter illegal importation attempts so as to keep Singapore safe," said SFA.