Company fined S$8,000 for illegally importing food products from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A company has been fined S$8,000 for illegally importing food products from Malaysia, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (Nov 17).

During a joint operation on Mar 23 at Woodlands Command, ICA officers detained a truck carrying food produce consigned to Sunny Wholesale.

Authorities found that Ng Kai Hong, the licensee of Sunnyland Wholesale, illegally imported about 1,756kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh fruits and vegetables.

The consignments also included 40kg of undeclared processed vegetables. All the illegal consignments were seized, said the authorities in the joint media release.