More than 670 bottles of illegally produced liquor seized; two men arrested
Apparatus used to produce llegal liquor found at an industrial unit Woodlands East on Aug 6, 2021.(Photo: Singapore Customs)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
13 Aug 2021 10:40AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 10:56AM)
SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested last Friday (Aug 6) as customs officers uncovered hundreds of bottles of illegally produced liquor and a moonshine manufacturing facility.

In a media release on Friday, Singapore Customs said it seized more than 670 bottles, 30 jerry cans and two pails of illegally produced liquor during the operation.

On the morning of Aug 6, officers, acting on information received, checked a Singapore-registered car at a car park near Bedok North Street 2. They found 60 bottles of illegally produced liquor in the car boot and another 300 bottles at the driver's residence at Canberra Road.

The driver, a 42-year-old Chinese national, was arrested.

Illegally produced liquor found in a car near Bedok North Street 2. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

In a follow-up search on the same day at an industrial unit in Woodlands East Industrial Estate, officers found 313 bottles, 34 jerry cans and two pails of liquor.

An alcohol meter, measuring equipment, aluminium chambers and water tanks were also found at the premises.

A 47-year-old Chinese national was arrested at the unit.

Investigations against the arrested men are ongoing.

An alcohol meter, measuring equipment, aluminium chambers and water tanks, as well as bottles, jerry cans and pails containing illegally produced liquor found in an industrial unit at Woodlands East. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Anyone found buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or jailed for up to six years. 

Those guilty of manufacturing dutiable goods or possessing any still, utensil, apparatus, equipment or machinery for the manufacture of dutiable goods without a licence can be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed for up to 18 months.

Source: CNA/ng(ac)

