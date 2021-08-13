More than 670 bottles of illegally produced liquor seized; two men arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested last Friday (Aug 6) as customs officers uncovered hundreds of bottles of illegally produced liquor and a moonshine manufacturing facility.

In a media release on Friday, Singapore Customs said it seized more than 670 bottles, 30 jerry cans and two pails of illegally produced liquor during the operation.

On the morning of Aug 6, officers, acting on information received, checked a Singapore-registered car at a car park near Bedok North Street 2. They found 60 bottles of illegally produced liquor in the car boot and another 300 bottles at the driver's residence at Canberra Road.

The driver, a 42-year-old Chinese national, was arrested.