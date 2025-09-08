Maids who moonlight say their financial woes leave them 'no choice'; about 15 prosecuted annually

SINGAPORE: When a former employer asked her to help clean his house for just one day, migrant domestic worker Alice (not her real name) agreed, though hesitantly.

Although it is illegal for a helper to work part-time while already employed full-time, Alice said she felt indebted to her former employer, who had been “nice” to her.

“I cared for him, that’s why I went to help him once,” she said. For her efforts, she was paid S$200 (US$155) – which was around 25 per cent of her full month's salary.

While she felt thrilled to receive that amount for a single day’s work, she did not dare to moonlight again.

“I don’t want to risk it. Some other helpers may know you work part-time and tell other people, who can then make trouble for you,” she said, well aware that moonlighting while working for another employer on a valid work pass is outlawed here.

The issue gained public attention after a helper was fined S$13,000 (US$10,000) last month for working part-time for two unofficial employers, even though her work pass allowed her to work only for her official employer.

The unofficial employers were also penalised – one was fined S$7,000, and the other was issued an out-of-court fine of S$4,000.

For migrant workers, working part-time without a valid work pass is punishable by up to two years in jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Employers who hire foreign workers without a valid work pass face up to 12 months' jail or a fine between S$5,000 and S$30,000, or both.

Responding to CNA's queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said that the ministry takes a “serious view of illegal employment”.

Between 2020 and 2024, it took action against more than 80 migrant domestic workers annually for moonlighting. About 15 workers are prosecuted each year, with the rest receiving warnings and fines.

“Migrant domestic workers who work illegally may have their work permits revoked and banned from working in Singapore,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the stiff penalties that can exceed two years of a helper’s salary, moonlighting arrangements appear rampant online.

On a Facebook group called "Part-time Cleaner/Helper in Sgp", which has over 52,000 members, there are daily posts that seek or offer part-time domestic work and appear to be made by migrant domestic workers or local employers.

Some profiles claim they are not affiliated with any employment agency and openly post their availability.

Over on e-commerce site Carousell, there are also similar listings made by prospective employers looking for part-time helpers based on location, the duration of work required, as well as hourly rates that can go up to S$17.

Asked why they are willing to take on these jobs despite the risk, helpers told CNA that it depends on one's financial situation. Those with more pressing needs are more likely to accept moonlighting jobs as a last resort.

Filipino domestic worker Mattet, who wants to be known only by her first name, has worked in Singapore for 18 years. A single mother with five children in the Philippines, she recalled how cash flow is tight and there were times that she needed extra money to pay for her children’s school fees.

Her employers were supportive and allowed her to take salary advances.

“They always tell me not to work part time, and that if there’s any issue for your family financially, you just come and talk to us, and then we can do whatever we can for you,” said the 46-year-old.

But not all employers are like hers, she added. For helpers who work for less understanding employers, dire straits can push them towards taking on illegal work.

“They’re stressed, because some families in the Philippines are asking for financial help, and even if they want to take off, they will want to spend time doing part-time work,” she said.