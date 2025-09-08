Singapore authorities looking into illegal online sale of weight loss patches, slimming drugs
SINGAPORE: The authorities are looking into the illegal sale of weight loss patches and prescription-only drugs on e-commerce platforms, with some listed for over S$1,000 (US$780).
The surge comes amid a global craze for blockbuster drugs like Ozempic, fuelled by celebrity endorsements.
But doctors warned that such products could make people ill or cause serious health complications.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is looking into the matter.
UNKNOWN INGREDIENTS
Stick-on patches, costing as little as S$5, claim to “eat fat away” and promise results comparable to some popular weight loss drugs.
Listings have since been removed by Shopee and TikTok, but remain on other e-commerce platforms.
Makers and sellers of such patches claim that as long as these have contact with the skin, they can help the user curb cravings, reduce food intake, and ultimately lead to weight loss.
Adjunct Associate Professor Khoo Chin Meng, head and senior consultant at National University Hospital’s division of endocrinology, said the ingredients used to make them are largely unknown.
“So these ingredients or chemicals can be harmful to the body. It can be toxic to some organs, like, for example, the kidney or the liver,” he added.
“But what is actually also important is that in terms of perception, it may actually give wrong perception to patients who actually buy this medication.”
The claim that the patches may help to improve glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) production in the body is not scientifically proven, said Dr Khoo, referring to the naturally occurring gut hormone that has sparked widespread obsession for its role in weight loss.
In healthy adults, GLP-1 regulates blood sugar and appetite, signalling to the brain when the body is full.
Because natural GLP-1 is broken down within minutes, drugmakers have developed longer-lasting medicines that mimic its effects.
Some of these drugs, known as semaglutides, are sold under brand names such as Ozempic - an anti-diabetic medication - and Wegovy, and have been approved by Singapore authorities.
When injected, they keep a person feeling full for days instead of minutes, leading to rapid weight loss of about 15 per cent of body weight within a year.
ILLEGAL SALES
Few realise that a doctor’s prescription is required, as these drugs can cause side effects such as nausea, gallstone disease and eye conditions.
But CNA recently found some listings selling what they claim to be the actual drug Ozempic for around S$300 to S$1,400.
When asked, sellers insisted it was the real deal imported from Hong Kong.
Global healthcare firm Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic, told CNA it is unable to confirm whether product listings on third-party platforms are legitimate, as it only distributes to authorised sellers and not through online marketplaces.
“These products are regulated and should only be dispensed through licensed healthcare providers and registered pharmacies,” it added.
In response to CNA’s queries, Shopee said these product listings are misleading and not allowed on the e-commerce platform. The firm added that it will continue to strengthen operations to manage similar listings promptly.
Meanwhile, TikTok said it does not allow medical items that require a prescription, or slimming and fat loss products.
“We use a combination of human moderation, technology, and community reports to remove violative products and refine our processes to prevent circumvention,” it noted.
CELEBRITY-DRIVEN CRAZE
From Elon Musk to Oprah Winfrey, celebrities have fueled the recent buzz around weight loss drugs like Ozempic.
Dr Hoe Ying Min, medical director at Bay Aesthetics Clinic And Medispa, said she has observed a rise in interest in weight loss medications.
“This year especially, we see many patients asking specially for weight loss medications. I think maybe a 50 per cent rise,” she said, attributing the surge to greater awareness boosted by online information and the influence of celebrities.
Dr Hoe said most of her patients come with a high Body Mass Index (BMI) and are seeking weight loss primarily for health reasons. She also sees patients flying in from overseas.
She added that those seeking weight loss purely for aesthetic reasons are usually recommended alternative options such as fat-reduction lasers.
A quick check with other clinics in Singapore showed that demand has also gone up.
Edwin Lim Medical Aesthetic Clinic, for instance, has seen at least a fivefold increase in patients seeking doctor-supervised weight loss injections since April.
Ozempic is primarily prescribed to treat underlying conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, as well as kidney and heart disease.
With newer drugs from companies such as American multinational Eli Lilly entering the market, some doctors expect demand to grow.
Still, they caution that relying on medication for weight loss remains only a short-term measure.
Dr Khoo noted that these medications are costly and offer only short-term results.
He stressed the need for lasting lifestyle changes, which may involve working with nutritionists or sports therapists to develop healthier routines.
“Medication can give you a start, but it’s not the end game,” he added.