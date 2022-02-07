Lost at a bus interchange or MRT station? A touch of nostalgia may help people with dementia find their way

SINGAPORE: Five stones. Chapteh. Paper balls. Marbles. Longkang fishing.

Many older Singaporeans may remember these as nothing more than their childhood games. But for those living with dementia, images of these games will soon help them to navigate the busy world of public transport nodes.

The images are plastered on the walls of Toa Payoh bus interchange, as part of a new initiative launched on Monday (Feb 7) called Find Your Way.

The bus interchange is divided into distinct zones, with the walls of each zone displaying an image of a nostalgic item that is colour-coded, acting as a visual guide. There are plans to extend this to more bus interchanges and MRT stations.

For those living with dementia, like 54-year-old Emily Ong, the bus interchange is "normally very noisy" so they're unable to "screen out the instructions" when they ask for directions, she said.

This is because those with dementia tend to have sensory deficit issues, Ms Ong explained, which means every time she asks for directions, she has to struggle to listen and "screen out" the surrounding noise.