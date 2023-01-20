IMDA investigating virtual telco Gorilla Mobile for not seeking approval before ceasing service

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is investigating virtual telco Gorilla Mobile for failing to seek the authority's approval before ceasing its mobile service, as required under licence conditions.

In an email to Gorilla Mobile users on Monday (Jan 16) and in a notice on its website on Tuesday, the telco announced the discontinuation of its local mobile plan with effect from Jan 31, 2023, reported TODAY.

IMDA told CNA on Friday it has asked Gorilla Mobile to fulfil its obligations to users affected by the cessation of the mobile service.

Under IMDA's Service-Based Operations Licence, telecommunications (telco) firms are required to provide the authority with a written notice six months before it intends to terminate the licence, or three months before it intends to terminate any of the services it provides.

Gorilla Mobile has since given the "required 3 months’ notice" to affected users, IMDA added.

"Gorilla Mobile did not seek IMDA’s approval to cease their mobile service, as is required under the licence conditions," said the authority, adding that it it takes a serious view to licensees not adhering to their licence requirements and is investigating.

Gorilla Mobile's original website notice has changed and as of Friday, the latest version of the notice advised its users in Singapore "to migrate to another provider to maintain uninterrupted service".

The telco also advised customers to seek another provider because it is undergoing technical improvements to its platform and plans to introduce a new E-SIM service at the end of the first quarter of this year.