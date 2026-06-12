Singapore deepens AI safety push with IMDA-Microsoft partnership

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) safety and security, as both sides seek to address growing risks from rapidly advancing AI technologies.

"The partnership reflects both organisations' commitment to ensuring that AI development remains safe, secure and trustworthy," IMDA and Microsoft said in a joint media release on Friday (Jun 12).

They will work together on three key areas - research, information sharing and policy development.

IMDA and Microsoft will collaborate on technical research into AI safety, including research on agentic AI and the development of evaluation methods, tools and benchmarks for AI models. This includes a focus on multilingual AI safety and broader efforts to strengthen societal resilience against trust and safety challenges posed by AI systems.

IMDA and Microsoft will also exchange knowledge, best practices, governance frameworks and research findings on AI safety and security.

In addition, IMDA, the Singapore AI Safety Institute and Microsoft will jointly explore a policy framework for how governments and infrastructure operators can responsibly structure access to frontier AI models.

This work will involve other Singapore government agencies and is expected to culminate in a white paper examining both demand-side needs - such as those of government agencies and infrastructure operators - and supply-side policy considerations for model providers.