COVID-19 cluster of 6 cases reported in two adjoining wards at IMH

SINGAPORE: A COVID-19 cluster has emerged in two adjoining wards at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), comprising six cases - two staff members and four patients, the hospital said on Monday (Aug 30).

IMH in a media statement said the first case, a nurse who works in both wards, was confirmed on Saturday.

The remaining five cases - a health attendant and the four patients - were detected through surveillance screening over the weekend.

Both the IMH employees as well as one of the four patients are fully vaccinated, while the other three patients are not vaccinated.

"The two affected wards have been buttoned up, with visits, admissions and discharges suspended until further notice. Surveillance screening of all staff and patients on the two wards is ongoing," said IMH.

The institute has started conducting a one-off surveillance testing on all staff members "as a precautionary measure", it said, adding that this will be completed by Sep 3.

IMH said it will also "progressively" test all inpatients.

As the cluster is confined to the two affected wards so far, operations in other parts of the hospital remain unaffected.