New ICA Services Centre to open on Apr 7

SINGAPORE: Operations will begin at the new Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Services Centre (ISC) on Apr 7.

The ISC, located next to the current ICA building, will operate from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm, said the authority in a news release on Monday (Feb 10).

During the transition period from the ICA building to the ISC, counter services at the ICA building will be suspended from Apr 1 to Apr 4, with no walk-ins served during this period.

There will also be no public parking at the ISC until 2027 due to ongoing works at ICA's carpark.

"The transition period will allow our officers to focus on the final preparations required for the new ISC, such as performing stress tests and fine-tuning systems and processes," said ICA.