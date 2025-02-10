New ICA Services Centre to open on Apr 7

SINGAPORE: Operations will begin at the new Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Services Centre (ISC) on Apr 7.
The ISC, located next to the current ICA building, will operate from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm, said the authority in a news release on Monday (Feb 10).
During the transition period from the ICA building to the ISC, counter services at the ICA building will be suspended from Apr 1 to Apr 4, with no walk-ins served during this period.
There will also be no public parking at the ISC until 2027 due to ongoing works at ICA's carpark.
"The transition period will allow our officers to focus on the final preparations required for the new ISC, such as performing stress tests and fine-tuning systems and processes," said ICA.
It added that customers with urgent requests, such as passports for urgent travel, oath-taking for minors turning 22 years old between Apr 1 and Apr 6, and completion of formalities for immigration passes expiring between the aforementioned period, are required to produce supporting documents.
While such requests will be assessed and served on a case-by-case basis, ICA encouraged the public to get their transactions done before the transition period.
Applications can still be submitted online through ICA's website or the MyICA mobile application during the transition period, said the authority.
The ISC building, a 10-storey structure, was first announced in 2019.
"At the ISC, the public will enjoy an end-to-end and more seamless transaction experience, and can be served a suite of services at a single touchpoint," said ICA.
"Currently, the public needs to visit different levels of the ICA building if they require different services."
From July 2025, ICA said customers can self-collect their identity card and passport from ISC's automated kiosks without making an appointment beforehand.
It added that more details will be shared at a later date.