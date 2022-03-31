Impact on US-China relations among implications of Ukraine war on Asia Pacific: PM Lee

When it comes to who countries can rely on for help, Mr Lee said “calculations are going to be made”, although the framework in the Asia Pacific is different from that in Europe. Europe, for instance, has the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Article 5, a guarantee of mutual defence between member states.

“And so the context as to where the lines are drawn, where the red lines are, is different. In Asia, you do not have that,” he added.

“But you have Taiwan; you have a One China policy; you have a Taiwan Relations Act on the US side. But between the US and China, you have Three Joint Communiques. What does this mean for how these structures will be interpreted, how things move?”

He went on to cite how recent opinion polls in Taiwan indicated that about one-third of the public believes that America will come to their help, down from two-thirds last October.

“These calculations will be made. It will not change the scene overnight but all these are significant strategic recalibrations,” he said.

CHINA PRESENTED WITH “AWKWARD QUESTIONS”

Asked by the moderator if the Ukraine crisis has been a “sobering experience” for China, Mr Lee replied that China has been presented with some “awkward questions”.

This is because the attack has violated territorial integrity, sovereignty and non-interference – principles that the Chinese “hold very dearly”.

“If you can do that to Ukraine and if the Donbas can be considered to be enclaves and maybe republics,” said Mr Lee, as Mr Haas interrupted to ask “What about Taiwan?”

“Or other parts of non-Han China?” the Prime Minister replied. “So, that is a very difficult question.”

Mr Lee also said: “I don’t think that in the region, the fact that China refuses to distance itself from Russia, costs it.”

While countries in the region may worry about sovereignty and the principles of the UN charter, they also want to have ties with China. Quite a few countries also have significant relations with Russia, he added.

“So the fact that the Chinese have taken their own position and they consider you a supplicant, asking them to help solve the Russian problem and they are saying well, to untie the bell you need the person who tied the bell,” said Mr Lee. “In other words, solve your own problem.”