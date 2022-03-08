Improving workplace equality, caregiver support among recommendations to be made in White Paper on women’s issues

SINGAPORE: Recommendations on improving fairness at the workplace, support for caregivers and protection for victims of sexual offences and violence will be part of the White Paper on women's issues, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday (Mar 8).

Speaking at the 2022 CNA Leadership Summit, Mrs Teo said the White Paper will be presented soon, and that there will be “many important recommendations”.

This year's Leadership Summit was held on International Women's Day, under the theme of "women inspiring change".

The White Paper was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in September at the closing session of the Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 and involved a series of engagements between the public and private sectors, as well as non-governmental organisations.

“I think it’s also important to recognise that in putting together the White Paper what matters most is what our women want, what they tell us is important in their lives,” said Mrs Teo, who is also chairperson of the People's Action Party’s Women’s Wing.

“It’s not policymakers, the team just looking at numbers looking at analysis and then just thinking about it. That’s important, that ultimately we want to hear from the ground what’s important to your day-to-day experience.”

Adding that a “bumper crop” of recommendations were submitted to the Government for consideration, Mrs Teo noted that thousands of women “enthusiastically participated” in the Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development.

“I should also say that, very interestingly, lots of men were part of the conversation too. That was very refreshing,” she added.