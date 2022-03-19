IN FOCUS: As aquaculture booms, what role can small fish farms play in helping Singapore achieve its food security goals?

As industrial-grade facilities or high-tech farms tend to focus on producing single fish species and specification, Prof Chen said small farms will play a role in ensuring diversity in the aquaculture sector.

"Consumers want choice, and they don't eat the same thing over and over again, so it's not realistic to have all the fish being produced by big players (who may only produce certain types of fish) because you need diversity and balance," he said.

"Many of these farms have been around for a long time so they know the local consumer best and what consumers want and what is not so popular."

"So instead of trying to compete with the bigger tech-driven farms, they can try to complement them by producing other types of fish or fish of different sizes to cater to various consumer profiles," he added.

"This will add diversity and balance, helping to maintain a good seafood ecosystem."

THE FUTURE OF AQUACULTURE

Ultimately, experts and industry players say that small farms will continue to play an important role in the aquaculture sector, with Singapore eyeing to become an urban agri-food tech hub.

"Despite not being an agricultural country to begin with, Singapore has really created such a huge name out there that the world is looking into Singapore to see how this small country is able to create an aquaculture industry," said Professor Lee Chee Wee, director of Temasek Polytechnic's Aquaculture Innovation Centre, adding that the country has limited resources such as land and water.

"They are interested to see the technologies that we embrace, develop and solve these problems."

This is where existing fish farmers can contribute and help develop the aquaculture sector, he said.

Likening them to soldiers, Prof Lee said these farms have been "fighting a battle for the country to protect food security."

"The bigger players coming in can work with these small farmers because these are people who understand the water conditions fish need to survive and why certain things may not work," he added. "They know the water better than anyone else."

"So by engaging them and making them part of a bigger team, you gain important and useful knowledge and skills, which can then be combined with technology," he said.