IN FOCUS: Is the time right to allow women to choose to freeze their eggs?

SINGAPORE: When she was in her early 30s, Ms Tan was in a serious relationship with a man she thought she would marry. When that didn't work out, she still wanted to have children eventually – and this led her to explore the option of egg freezing.

At the age of 35, she went to freeze her eggs in Valencia, Spain. She didn’t want a biological “ticking clock” to influence her decision on getting married, she told CNA. She was referring to the natural decline over time in the quantity and quality of her eggs.

“I knew I wanted a family, but I didn't want to make any rushed, impulsive kind of decision. So, by freezing my eggs, it gave me like a form of insurance,” she said.

Now 39, Ms Tan (she didn't want her full name to be published) has frozen her eggs twice. The second time was in Kuala Lumpur and while that was closer to home, she wishes she had been able to have the procedure done in Singapore.

“That would have made things so much easier, more convenient. I think it might have been more cost-effective as well,” said Ms Tan, who spent about S$20,000 in total on the two procedures.

Women like Ms Tan have to go overseas for the elective procedure known as "social egg freezing" because it is currently banned in Singapore.

However, freezing of eggs is allowed for medical reasons, such as for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy that may affect their fertility.