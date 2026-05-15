IN FOCUS: The gruelling workloads and office culture driving some junior lawyers out of the profession

SINGAPORE: In her second year on the job, lawyer Johanna suffered her first panic attack when the stress from work became too much to bear.

“I thought my life was over,” the now 30-year-old, who asked not to use her real name in order to be candid about her former work environment, told CNA.

She would come home from work crying after dealing with a particularly unreasonable client she had at the time, while handling multiple files on her own with no help.

This happened because without Johanna’s consent, managers and support staff at her firm had openly discussed her salary – which was pegged to her previous income at a larger, more prestigious law firm.

After the seniors at her new firm found out her junior associate pay was close to their own, she said she faced a situation where they were unwilling to give her mentoring guidance.

“I sometimes had very basic questions, like I’ve never been to court before, what am I supposed to say? Do I say ‘good morning, Your Honour’? Am I supposed to introduce my opposing counsel? These are questions you can’t find in any textbook,” she said.

But her seniors offered only minimal help, and even then, reluctantly.

Johanna was hospitalised after the panic attack. She received counselling and started looking for another job as a way out of the legal industry.

Only a timely interview set up by a legal recruiter, which led to an offer in another firm, kept her in the industry. She is now a mid-level associate, paying it forward by mentoring trainees and juniors herself.

While Johanna came back from the brink, other junior lawyers are poised to leave the profession, according to a survey cited by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at this year’s mass call in April.

One in three new lawyers said they were likely to leave law in the next three years. The key reasons they cited were excessive workload, poor workplace culture and a lack of mentorship, according to the Chief Justice.

The issue of lawyer attrition has been present for some time now, with the late Law Society of Singapore president Adrian Tan warning in 2022 – amid the “great resignation” during the COVID-19 pandemic – of large numbers of new lawyers leaving the industry.

