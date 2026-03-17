New Inclusive Justice Law Centre to help those with special needs, mental health conditions
The centre aims to start off by handling a few hundred cases over the next year.
SINGAPORE: People with special needs and mental health conditions will soon have better access to legal support through a new law centre.
The Inclusive Justice Law Centre was launched on Monday (Mar 16) by Pro Bono SG – the charity arm of the Law Society of Singapore – with the non-profit Rao Family Foundation pledging more than S$700,000 (US$550,000) to support operations over two years.
The centre will assist those with invisible disabilities who may unknowingly commit offences or be taken advantage of.
This comes as those with intellectual disabilities, autism or mental health conditions may find it challenging to assist in legal investigations.
GROWING DEMAND FOR SUPPORT
Social service agency MINDS, which has supported about 6,800 such cases since 2015, said the number of cases has risen to more than 1,750 in the past year alone.
MINDS CEO Kelvin Koh said: “(There are) cases of sexual abuse, or persons not knowing what's right from wrong and possibly causing disruption to the community, being taken advantage of, or committing offences that they find are perfectly all right with them.
“Because unbeknownst to them, they do not have that awareness of what is right in terms of behaving socially in the community.”
Many of these cases also involve individuals from less privileged backgrounds.
Mr Koh said the new centre will help provide a clearer pathway for these individuals and their caregivers in seeking legal support.
Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the centre at The Foundry, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development Eric Chua said more is being done to better support those with disabilities and mental health conditions.
Mr Chua is also co-chair of the 20-member Inclusive Justice Taskforce, which looks at how the government can better support people with mental health conditions and special needs within the criminal justice system.
Through the Inclusive Justice Law Centre, “a dedicated lawyer will assist individuals with invisible disabilities, legal education and training will be strengthened, and specialist legal services will be made available where needed”, he said.
“This will provide more customised and tailored support and deepened understanding of the challenges faced by this particular group of individuals in our midst.”
Veteran lawyer and Inclusive Justice Taskforce co-chair Peggy Yee, in her speech on Monday, said true justice can be judged by how well society protects "the vulnerable, the misunderstood and the unseen", ensuring that no one is invisible.
BRIDGING ACCESS TO LEGAL HELP
Pro Bono SG said it currently has about 1,500 volunteers, including around 600 lawyers. There are also translators and sign language interpreters.
To grow this pool for the centre, volunteers will receive basic legal training and learn how to interact with people with invisible disabilities.
Pro Bono SG’s chief representation officer Sadhana Rai said colleagues in the social service sector often approach them for help, asking where assistance can be found for various issues.
“We want to reduce that friction and that request for information,” she added. “We want to bring the services directly to them so that they know that they can rely on us as a resource.”
The Inclusive Justice Law Centre aims to handle a few hundred cases in its first year and will also help caregivers plan for the future.
Ms Rai said the centre "won't be a new physical touch point".
"The centre operates as a novel, roving service model, working across multiple partner locations and community spaces rather than from a fixed office, to meet stakeholders where they are and deliver services in accessible, trusted environments," she noted.