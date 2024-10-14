No need for Income policyholders to be concerned as insurer has enough capital, amid blocked Allianz deal: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Income Insurance has enough capital to meet its liabilities and existing policyholders need not be concerned, despite a proposed deal with German insurer Allianz being blocked, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy chairman Chee Hong Tat said in parliament on Monday (Oct 14).

Mr Chee, who is also transport minister and second minister for finance, reassured Income policyholders, after Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong announced that the government had intervened to block the deal.

“The existing policyholders of Income need not be concerned as MAS will continue to regulate Income as a licensee,” said Mr Chee, in response to a question from MP Desmond Choo (PAP-Tampines) on what the intervention means for policyholders moving forward.

“Income has sufficient resources to meet the necessary capital adequacy ratio, which means it has enough capital to meet its liabilities and also to pay out to policyholders.”

Under the proposed transaction announced on Jul 17, Allianz would have acquired a majority stake in Income. The announcement raised public concerns over whether Income would continue its social mission.

Mr Chee emphasised that MAS had not yet approved the proposal. He added that the best way to protect policyholders, apart from ensuring the insurers have sufficient capital, is to ensure that Singapore has “a competitive insurance industry”.

“That will give choice and options to policyholders to be able to choose what is the best product (and) the most competitive product that can meet their needs,” said Mr Chee.