Income-Allianz deal: NTUC central committee did not know about capital reduction plan, says Desmond Tan
NTUC's central committee only found out about the capital reduction plan during the ministerial statement on Monday (Oct 14), says NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan.
SINGAPORE: The central committee of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) only knew about the capital reduction plan in the proposed deal between Income Insurance and Allianz when it was announced in parliament, said deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan on Wednesday (Oct 16).
Responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) during the debate on the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, Mr Tan said that NTUC is a major shareholder of NTUC Enterprise, but does not get involved in the day-to-day running of operations.
NTUC Enterprise holds a 72.8 per cent stake in Income Insurance.
Mr Tan said that the NTUC’s central committee was briefed by NTUC Enterprise and Income Insurance on the “strategic imperatives” for the deal, but the capital reduction plan was not highlighted to the central committee.
“In fact, the central committee and myself only knew of this on Monday at the ministerial statement,” said Mr Tan, who is also senior minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office.
"And as I'm made aware now, from clarifications with (NTUC Enterprise) and Income, Income as a non-listed public company would have to comply with the legal responsibility of non-disclosure of commercially sensitive information on Allianz's plans post acquisition ... because as a non-listed public company, NTUC and Income are subject to the Singapore code of takeover and mergers."
The proposed Income-Allianz deal had sought to decrease the capital held by Income, returning some S$1.85 billion to shareholders within three years.
On Monday, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong told parliament in a ministerial statement that the deal had been blocked by the government.
Under the proposed transaction, which was announced on Jul 17, Allianz would have acquired a majority stake in Income. The announcement triggered a public outcry, with concerns over whether Income would continue its social mission.
Mr Tong said the government has decided that the deal in its current form would not be in the public interest.
While the government will not allow the proposed transaction to proceed, it is open to new arrangements if the concerns highlighted are fully addressed, said Mr Tong.
INCOME'S SOCIAL MISSION
Mr Tan also reiterated the social mission of Income, with efforts such as providing low-cost insurance schemes and keeping premiums affordable for lower-income workers.
NTUC’s social mission also extends beyond insurance into areas such as education and training and eldercare, he noted.
He said the government and NTUC both share the same strategic intent and broader objectives for Income and the co-op movement.
“But as far as the specifics of this transaction (are) concerned, there is now perhaps a difference in view, as (the) Minister (of) MCCY has clearly laid out the concerns over circumstances behind Income’s corporatisation and the minister's exemption given, as well as the terms and structure of the proposed transaction,” he said.
Mr Tan added that NTUC has reviewed the matter and accepts the government's considerations and decisions on the proposed transaction, and that it supports the Bill to amend the Insurance Act.