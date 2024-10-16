Income-Allianz deal: NTUC central committee did not know about capital reduction plan, says Desmond Tan

SINGAPORE: The central committee of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) only knew about the capital reduction plan in the proposed deal between Income Insurance and Allianz when it was announced in parliament, said deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) during the debate on the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, Mr Tan said that NTUC is a major shareholder of NTUC Enterprise, but does not get involved in the day-to-day running of operations.

NTUC Enterprise holds a 72.8 per cent stake in Income Insurance.

Mr Tan said that the NTUC’s central committee was briefed by NTUC Enterprise and Income Insurance on the “strategic imperatives” for the deal, but the capital reduction plan was not highlighted to the central committee.

“In fact, the central committee and myself only knew of this on Monday at the ministerial statement,” said Mr Tan, who is also senior minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office.

"And as I'm made aware now, from clarifications with (NTUC Enterprise) and Income, Income as a non-listed public company would have to comply with the legal responsibility of non-disclosure of commercially sensitive information on Allianz's plans post acquisition ... because as a non-listed public company, NTUC and Income are subject to the Singapore code of takeover and mergers."

The proposed Income-Allianz deal had sought to decrease the capital held by Income, returning some S$1.85 billion to shareholders within three years.