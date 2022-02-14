About 29% increase in the number of people who died in traffic accidents last year: SPF

SINGAPORE: More people died on Singapore's roads last year as the number of traffic accidents rose along with the resumption of more activities, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

A total of 107 people died in traffic accidents last year, up 28.9 per cent from 83 people in 2020.

The number of fatal accidents increased by 25 per cent to 100 cases in 2021 from 80 cases in 2020.

Despite the increase, the number of fatal accidents and fatalities were still lower compared to the pre-pandemic period, said SPF in its annual road traffic situation report for 2021.

The road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population increased to 1.96 in 2021 from 1.46 in 2020.