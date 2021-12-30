Increased penalties for motorists who evade roadblocks, enhanced powers for police from Jan 1: MHA

SINGAPORE: Increased penalties for motorists who evade roadblocks and enhanced powers for police officers will come into force from Jan 1 next year.

The amendments to the Police Force Act were passed in Parliament on Aug 3, and the provisions will enhance the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) operational capabilities and readiness, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (Dec 30).

They will also strengthen the SPF’s disciplinary, administrative and human resources processes, MHA added.

From Jan 1, 2022, motorists who evade roadblocks will face increased penalties. It will also cover more modes of roadblock evasion other than physical dash through.

Those who evade roadblocks may be sentenced to up to seven years’ jail and fined up to S$10,000. This is more than the current maximum jail term of 12 months and a maximum fine of S$5,000.

The increased penalties ensure that deterrence against such offences "remains effective", said MHA.

Police officers' existing powers to erect barriers and cordons to control human traffic will be made explicit, it added. Failing to comply with a police officer's instructions not to cross such barriers and cordons will also be made an offence.

Police officers will be equipped with the “necessary powers and protections”, such as the power to enter any place in case of medical emergency to protect people from injury or death, said MHA.