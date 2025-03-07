More subsidies, support for long-term care services for seniors from July 2026

SINGAPORE: More details about how the government will enhance support for the long-term care of seniors were announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Mar 7).

These plans, first introduced by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Feb 18, aim to address the needs of an ageing population.

Mr Ong said that with an ageing population, Singapore's annual national long-term care operating expenditure has almost doubled over the last five years, from S$1.7 billion (US$1.28 billion) to about S$3 billion, and continues to rise.

Currently, the government subsidises long-term care for Singapore citizens and permanent residents for seniors from households with a per capita monthly income of S$3,600 and below. Households without incomes are subsidised if the annual value of their home is S$21,000 or less.

The maximum subsidy for Singapore citizens is now 75 per cent, while that for PRs is 50 per cent.

From July 2026, the maximum subsidy for Singaporeans needing residential long-term care will be raised to 80 per cent, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This will apply to Singaporeans born in 1969 or earlier, whose per capita household income is S$1,500 and below.

Overall, subsidies across all eligible income tiers will be raised by up to 15 percentage points. More households will qualify as well, as the per capita household income ceiling for eligibility will increase from S$3,600 to S$4,800.