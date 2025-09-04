Singapore and India set out road map to take Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward

Speaking to the press, Mr Modi said: “Our relationship goes far beyond diplomacy. This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interest and driven by a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity.”

He described Singapore as an important pillar of India’s Act East policy, and said India will continue to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to advance peace and stability in the region.

Mr Wong said the “ambitious and detailed” CSP road map charted the next phase of the relationship between India and Singapore.

The prime ministers did not take questions at the joint press conference.

Mr Wong separately told reporters that Singapore does not upgrade ties to CSP status with "very many countries".

"We do it because it is a substantive relationship which we want to nurture and cultivate and grow together for mutual benefit," he said.

That relationship is underpinned by people-to-people ties, and Singapore needs to build "a stronger base of broad understanding of India".

"We hope Singaporeans will be motivated and encouraged to spend time in some of the top Indian universities," said Mr Wong, who also noted India's vibrant start-up scene.

"If we can have more Singaporeans working here in India, if there are more people travelling to India to understand India, if we can collectively raise our understanding and appreciation of all that is happening in India, I think that would certainly help to strengthen the ties between our two countries, and enable us to do more together."

The Singapore government will continue to "highlight where the opportunities are and let businesses and investors sniff out and make deals on their own", he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Wong was welcomed by Mr Modi on the lawn of Hyderabad House, a state guest house in New Delhi, where they shook hands. Both leaders also embraced at the end of their press conference.

Aside from bilateral ties, they also exchanged views on international developments during their meeting.

This included the need to promote economic integration, strengthen multilateralism and ASEAN-India relations, and uphold the rules-based international order, said MFA.