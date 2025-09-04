India and Singapore must 'double down' on critical ties in turbulent world: PM Wong

NEW DELHI: In a turbulent world, there is even more reason for India and Singapore to “double down” on their critical relationship, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In an interview with Indian newspaper Hindustan Times published on Thursday (Sep 4), Mr Wong said Singapore can proactively work with like-minded countries even as the world undergoes profound changes.

This is “to foster closer links, to operate on the basis of a rules-based trading framework to bring our economies closer together and to find win-win outcomes”.

“And we believe we can do so with India, because we have with India a strategic partnership built on 60 years of friendship and trust,” he said.

On his first visit to India as prime minister, Mr Wong said that cooperation between India and Singapore is based “not just on words and rhetoric, but also on concrete action and outcomes”.

He highlighted the "unique" nature of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), a "bilateral mechanism" that forges links from a strategic perspective and not just ministry to ministry.

Mr Wong noted that Singapore was undergoing a leadership transition when the ISMR started in 2022. He was announced as the leader of Singapore’s fourth-generation political team in April that year.

"We were asking ourselves, also at that time, questions about how can we inject new energy into the bilateral relationship between India and Singapore?

"Because we have already had the CECA (Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement), that is a landmark agreement, and it was a breakthrough for India, for Singapore.

"But years have passed, and we wanted to do something more. So how could we put in fresh energy and take the relationship forward?

"And that is when the idea of the ISMR came about, and I decided to lead the first ISMR; I brought a delegation of ministers to New Delhi to meet with their counterparts."

Mr Wong recalled calling on Mr Modi then, describing him as gracious, warm and fully in support of the ideas that the ISMR put up.

The third ISMR was held in August, with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong now leading Singapore’s engagement, and continued to produce good ideas, said Mr Wong.