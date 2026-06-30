LTA ramps up efforts against indiscriminate bicycle parking, more spaces planned at transport nodes

SINGAPORE: Transport authorities are looking to create more bicycle parking spaces around MRT stations and bus interchanges, as part of efforts to address the persistent problem of bicycles blocking walkways and station entrances.

Since 2023, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued more than 30,000 advisory notices and removed over 400 bicycles and other mobility devices causing obstruction.

The authority said indiscriminate bicycle parking is most commonly seen at busy transport nodes, where demand for space is highest.

LTA added that it is exploring ways to optimise existing areas for bicycle parking and will work with nearby building owners and developments to identify alternative locations where feasible.

WALKWAYS BLOCKED DESPITE REMINDERS

Outside Sembawang MRT station, a large banner reminds cyclists to park considerately at designated bicycle racks.

But just beneath it, bicycles are still lined up along the walkway. Residents say the problem has become worse over time.

"Over the years, at the start, it was a bit clearer. But now it has gotten a bit more congested. And sometimes, during peak hours … around 6pm it gets a bit crowded and difficult to walk,” said one resident.

Another said the situation improved briefly after the authorities put up the banner, but it did not last.

"Sometimes, people even park larger devices here, blocking the entire walkway,” he added.

At the same location, CNA spotted a number of bicycles tagged for removal.

According to LTA, abandoned or derelict bicycles reduce the available lots for active cyclists, contributing to indiscriminate parking elsewhere.