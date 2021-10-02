Individuals should not be ‘too anxious or fearful’ about rising daily COVID-19 numbers: Lawrence Wong

Responding to the first group calling for restrictions to be tightened further, Mr Wong noted that Singapore has “gone beyond that point”.

“We’ve already said, because of our high vaccination rate, we are no longer focusing solely on headline numbers. Our focus is on the people who are seriously ill and to make sure that our healthcare system is able to take care of them,” he added.

“So let's not get too carried away by the headline numbers or too anxious or fearful about those numbers.”

For the second group of people calling for more reopening measures, Mr Wong urged them to be patient.

“Our overall strategy to reopening has not changed. But this is the first time we are experiencing such a big wave, and it is causing tremendous stresses on our healthcare system, and our healthcare workers,” he added.

Procedures and protocols have to be changed and adjusted, and capacity has to be added into the system, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“All this takes a little bit of time and that's why we are putting in place these measures in the stabilisation phase so that we can get all these things ready,” he added.