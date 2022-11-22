PM Lee sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly quake
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Nov 22) conveyed his condolences to Indonesia President Joko Widodo over the deadly earthquake that hit West Java on Monday.
The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake hit on land close to the town of Cianjur in a mountainous area of Indonesia's most populous province.
At least 250 people died and dozens were injured following the quake, which also prompted panicked residents to flee onto the streets as buildings collapsed. Officials have warned that the death toll may rise.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that there are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured.
In his letter, Mr Lee said he was “deeply saddened to hear about the loss of many lives” caused by the earthquake.
“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster,” he wrote.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Indonesia during this difficult time."
He added that he was confident Indonesia will “overcome this adversity and recover quickly”.
“Please let me know if Singapore can be of any assistance in the relief efforts,” he said.
MFA said it will continue to monitor the developments closely and that the Singapore embassy in Jakarta is in close contact with local authorities on the situation.
Singaporeans in Jakarta who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta at +62 21 2995 0400 or the MFA duty office at +65 6379 8800.