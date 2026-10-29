Coordinated disinformation campaigns target Singapore over Indonesia markets and made-up meeting

SINGAPORE: The post emerged on Instagram late on a Friday evening, claiming that Singapore’s ambassador in Jakarta had “received” two prominent Indonesians at his residence.

It identified former Indonesian deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal and academic Saiful Mujani and asked, in Bahasa Indonesia, if there was a hidden agenda behind the alleged visit. The Instagram post’s caption also used a Javanese colonial-era slur for locals who serve foreign masters.

Posted by a satirical meme page with over 710,000 followers, it appears to be the earliest attempt at generating online attention for the supposed meeting, which the two men have denied as completely fictitious, and the Singapore embassy dismissed as “clearly disinformation”.

Both men had recently drawn attention for different reasons. The day before, Mr Dino publicly dismissed claims that Singapore was behind a crash in Indonesia’s stock market. And the week before, Mr Saiful’s polling firm published a survey showing declining support for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The post was one of nearly 400 posts that CNA Verify found pushing or repeating false and unfounded claims about Singapore, across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X and Facebook. The posts have attracted a total of nearly 12 million views across the social media platforms. Half of these views came from just 10 posts.

Among the main allegations: Singapore engineered Indonesia’s market crash; Singapore should be punished for it; and Mr Dino and Mr Saiful were doing Singapore’s bidding.