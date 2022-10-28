Logo
Singapore

Indonesia to extend gas supply contract with Singapore by 5 years: Energy minister
Indonesia to extend gas supply contract with Singapore by 5 years: Energy minister

Indonesian energy minister Arifin Tasrif. (File photo: AFP/Made Nagi)

28 Oct 2022 02:32PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 03:10PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia will extend its gas supply contract with Singapore by five years, Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters on Friday (Oct 28). 

The current contract for piped natural gas via the Grissik-Batam-Singapore Pipeline is due to expire next year.

He told Reuters last week that the new contract might be signed as early as next week.

Under the new contract, Indonesia will likely supply a lower volume of gas to Singapore.

"First, domestic demand is also rising, and then these wells are also depleting," he said, without elaborating.

Gas supplies to Singapore commenced via the 468km pipeline in 2003. 

Source: Reuters/st

