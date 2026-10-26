Indonesia's gas cuts to Singapore put spotlight on domestic energy needs, economic trade-offs

SINGAPORE: Indonesia's move to reduce natural gas exports to Singapore has raised questions about its growing domestic energy needs and the economic trade-offs involved in keeping more gas at home, even as analysts expect the immediate impact on Singapore to be limited.

Indonesia began reducing natural gas exports to Singapore on Saturday (Oct 24), diverting 31 million standard cubic feet of gas a day from Natuna and Sumatra to meet domestic electricity needs.

Analysts told CNA that this could signal a longer-term shift in how Indonesia balances its domestic energy requirements against export commitments, with implications for Singapore's future gas supplies.

David Broadstock, lead energy economist at the Energy Studies Institute (ESI) at the National University of Singapore, said Indonesia's stated need to prioritise domestic energy supply reflects a challenge faced by countries around the world: whether to export their energy resources or retain them for domestic use.

"If this does constitute a pivot in Indonesia's stance towards energy trade, then there is a chance that the trend will continue and potentially deepen," he said.

Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said the cuts were intended to safeguard domestic gas supplies for electricity generation.

Roger Fouquet, principal research fellow at ESI, said Indonesia's economic growth could be driving higher demand for electricity and the natural gas needed to generate it.

The Indonesian economy has been growing at about 5 per cent annually for several years, translating into broadly equivalent increases in electricity demand, he said.

The expansion of data centres could add to this demand, pushing future electricity needs much higher than anticipated when the gas supply contracts with Singapore were drawn up.

Mr Alvin Chew, a senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said Jakarta may be reducing gas exports in a bid to support stronger growth in non-oil and gas sectors.

"Economically, Indonesia will stand to gain more if it exports its natural gas to Singapore at higher prices compared to reserving it for its domestic use," he said.

All the same, Indonesia's international reputation as a major gas supplier could take a hit if its exports were immediately reduced while contractual agreements remained in place, rather than through a clearly communicated future timeline, said Mr Chew.

Nevertheless, strong bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia could help pave the way for the original gas supplies to be reinstated, he added, though he also said political considerations could be behind Indonesia’s move.

Mr Chew pointed to remarks by Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on Oct 22 in warning that Jakarta could review energy exports to countries that did not show it "mutual respect", as reported by CNBC Indonesia.

Singapore's Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng on Sunday (Oct 25) said the cuts are unlikely to have much impact on electricity prices in the short term, as much of Singapore's gas is priced against global benchmarks.

"(Indonesia) may have some domestic supply needs and bottlenecks, which we can understand," he said, reaffirming the strong relationship between the two countries.

ESI's Dr Broadstock said that Singapore and Indonesia could use the opportunity to renew discussions on how to balance their respective energy security needs, while strengthening broader energy cooperation across ASEAN.