Singapore expects all parties to honour commercial gas contracts, says PM Wong after Indonesia cut exports

SINGAPORE: Singapore expects all parties who have signed commercial contracts for gas supplies to “honour their commitments”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Oct 25) after Indonesia cut its exports.

Speaking at the People’s Action Party (PAP) convention, Mr Wong added that Singapore’s gas importer will take the necessary steps to protect its rights and interests.

Indonesia began reducing natural gas exports to Singapore on Saturday. In response to CNA’s queries, Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said the move was to divert more supplies to domestic electricity needs.

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority said the reduction of 31 million standard cubic feet of gas a day amounts to less than 2 per cent of Singapore’s total daily gas demand.

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated using natural gas and it imports a significant amount of this gas through pipelines from Indonesia.

“The gas supplies are covered by commercial contracts. We expect all parties to honour their commitments, and Singapore’s gas importer will take the necessary steps to protect its rights and interests under these contracts,” said Mr Wong, who is the PAP secretary-general.

Singapore has been readying itself for such risks, the prime minister added. It has invested in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to import natural gas from different countries, without having to rely on pipelines, providing more options to manage any disruptions to supply.

However, Singapore must look beyond natural gas to cleaner sources of power that can provide reliable electricity around the clock, added Mr Wong.

This is why authorities are studying the potential of nuclear energy, he said.

“Understandably, there are concerns about the safety of nuclear power in a small and densely populated country like Singapore. We take the concerns very seriously. Safety must come first,” said Mr Wong.

“But we should not rule out an option simply because it is difficult or controversial. We must assess the risks and trade-offs carefully, engage Singaporeans, and eventually make the right decision to secure our energy future.”

From 2027, Singapore will be embarking on an assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to gauge the country's ability to make an informed decision on adopting nuclear energy.

Known as the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review, each phase comes with key milestones that have to be reached in order to guide countries in their understanding of the commitments and obligations associated with developing a nuclear power programme.

Mr Wong said: “Dealing with today's concerns is only part of our job. We must also prepare Singapore for tomorrow – that means looking ahead, anticipating problems and acting before they become more difficult to solve.

“Consider the economy of the future. It will still be driven by ideas and talent, but computing power will become increasingly important and that requires enormous amounts of energy.”