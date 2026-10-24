Indonesia reduces gas exports to Singapore in order to 'safeguard reliability' of domestic supplies

SINGAPORE: Indonesia began reducing natural gas exports to Singapore on Saturday (Oct 24), in order to divert more supplies to domestic electricity needs, the country’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said in response to CNA’s queries.

The diversion involves 31 million standard cubic feet of gas a day, comprising 15 million from Natuna and 16 million from Sumatra.

SKK Migas said the gas from Natuna was being diverted to PLN Batam through the WNTS–Pulau Pemping–Batam pipeline. Supplies from Sumatra were being redirected through the TGI pipeline to meet electricity needs in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra.

The regulator said the move was intended to "safeguard the reliability of domestic gas supplies for electricity generation".

It cited Article 8, Paragraph 1 of Indonesia’s Oil and Gas Law as the basis for prioritising the use of natural gas for domestic needs, and said it would monitor developments daily.

Natural gas is used to generate about 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity.

CNA has also sent queries to Indonesia’s presidential palace but has yet to receive a response.

The move comes days after Energy and an Indonesian minister warned that Jakarta could review energy exports to countries that did not show it sufficient respect. SKK Migas’ response did not link the diversion to those remarks.

Singapore imports natural gas through pipelines from Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped in from international suppliers.

In 2025, piped natural gas accounted for 43 per cent of Singapore's total gas imports, while LNG made up the remaining 57 per cent.

It remains unclear what proportion of Singapore's overall gas supply is affected by the reported reduction, or whether it will have any impact on electricity generation and prices.

CNA has reached out to Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.