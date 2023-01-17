Singapore welcomes Indonesia’s ratification of agreements on bilateral issues, including extradition treaty

SINGAPORE: Indonesia's ratification of three agreements with Singapore, including an extradition treaty, is a sign of "the strength and maturity" of the bilateral relationship, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Jan 17).

The three agreements address the issues of air space management, defence cooperation and extradition of fugitives.

"The ratification of these agreements is a major step in resolving these three longstanding bilateral matters and lays a strong foundation for future cooperation," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong added in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Indonesia ratified the extradition treaty and the Defence Cooperation Agreement in December.

It earlier ratified the Flight Information Region (FIR) agreement, under which Singapore and Indonesia agreed to realign the boundary between the Jakarta FIR and Singapore FIR.

Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR. This agreement will remain in force for 25 years and can be extended by mutual consent.