Singapore and Indonesia to sign a set of agreements at 5th leaders’ retreat on Tuesday

An FIR is a specific region of airspace in which an air traffic services authority appointed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) provides and manages flight information and alerting services.

The current Singapore FIR, managed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, includes Singapore's national airspace, as well as airspace over parts of Indonesia and the South China Sea.

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed its wish to take over control of the FIR above Riau islands, which has been managed by Singapore since 1946 as mandated by ICAO.

Singapore has repeatedly said that the FIR is not an issue of sovereignty, but of the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic.

The meeting in Bintan will be their fifth Leaders' Retreat.

The leaders will also endorse the announcement of several Memorandums of Understanding signed ahead of the retreat, including in financial and economic cooperation, green and circular economy development, energy cooperation, and human capital development, PMO said.

“Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo will review the progress made on bilateral cooperation since the last Leaders’ Retreat and discuss ways to expand collaboration in key areas of priority for both countries,” PMO added.

“They will also exchange views on regional and global developments.”

Mr Lee and Mr Widodo last met in Singapore on Oct 8, 2019, for the annual retreat traditionally held to foster bilateral relations. They have not had a retreat since due to COVID-19.