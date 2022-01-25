Singapore and Indonesia have signed a ‘balanced’ set of agreements that addresses 3 longstanding issues: PM Lee

REALIGNMENT OF FLIGHT INFORMATION REGIONS

Under the agreement on airspace management, Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to realign the boundary between Jakarta Flight Information Region (FIR) and Singapore FIR.

During the joint press conference on Tuesday, Mr Lee said: “The FIR Agreement will meet the civil aviation needs of both countries, and uphold the safety and efficiency of air traffic in a manner consistent with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) rules.”

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed its wish to take over control of the FIR above Riau islands, which has been managed by Singapore since 1946 as mandated by ICAO.

Singapore has repeatedly said that the FIR is not an issue of sovereignty, but of the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic.

DEFENCE COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND EXTRADITION TREATY

Commenting on the Defence Cooperation Agreement, Mr Lee said this will strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Singapore and Indonesia, and advance the countries’ defence relations.

He added: “The extradition treaty will enhance cooperation in combating crime and send a clear positive signal to investors.”

Singapore and Indonesia had earlier signed an Extradition Treaty and Defence Cooperation Agreement as a package in April 2007, witnessed by Mr Lee and then-president of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

However, both agreements have yet to be ratified by Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

Mr Lee said on Tuesday that the countries have exchanged letters to agree that the latest three agreements will enter into force simultaneously. “What remains will be for both countries to complete our domestic processes to ratify and bring the set of agreements into force,” he said.

He thanked Mr Widodo for bringing about a “very positive outcome” through his leadership and vision, and officials on both sides for “their tireless work and their shared determination to make progress on these longstanding bilateral issues”.

“I encourage the ministers and officials to maintain close cooperation and coordination and implement the agreements expeditiously,” he added.

CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL

Mr Lee also said during the press conference that he has discussed with Mr Widodo the resumption of cross-border travel, noting that Indonesia has resumed tourism travel from Singapore to Bintan and Batam.

"It implemented a travel bubble to Bintan and Batam, and Singapore will discuss with Indonesia how we can make this bi-directional, and we hope without taking too long," he said.

Mr Lee said he and Mr Widodo agreed to continue discussions to expand air and sea travel to more destinations in Indonesia.

“But we have to take into account the COVID situation, and in particular the outbreak of the Omicron variant, and we will do so at a pace that both sides are comfortable with, taking into account our respective public health situations,” Mr Lee said.