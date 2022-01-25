Flight Information Region Agreement with Indonesia will ensure civil aviation safety, allow Changi to grow: PM Lee

BINTAN: The Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement between Singapore and Indonesia will ensure that air traffic control services are provided safely, while allowing Changi Airport to grow in the long term as an international air hub, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the 5th Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Bintan, he noted that the FIR Agreement realigns the FIR boundaries to be “generally in accordance” with Indonesia's territorial boundaries.

“But secondly, it makes sure that Changi (Airport) is able to operate efficiently, safely and fully, and provide air traffic control services in order to function as an important international airport, and to be able to grow in the long term as an international airport,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Lee and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of agreements covering FIR, extradition and defence cooperation.

Under the FIR Agreement, Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to realign the boundary between the Jakarta FIR and the Singapore FIR, said a statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR. This Agreement will remain in force for 25 years and shall be extended by mutual consent if both parties find it beneficial to do so, according to the statement.

“The FIR Agreement takes into account International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules and regulations and will be submitted for approval to the ICAO in accordance with an agreed procedure.”

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed its wish to take over control of the FIR above Riau islands, which has been managed by Singapore since 1946 as mandated by ICAO.

Singapore has repeatedly said that the FIR is not an issue of sovereignty, but of the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic.

EXTRADITION AND DEFENCE COOPERATION

Under the Extradition Treaty, Singapore and Indonesia will grant extradition for a comprehensive list of extraditable offences covered by the treaty, in accordance with the laws of both countries and subject to the requisite safeguards and provisions in the treaty, according to the MFA statement.

Meanwhile, the Defence Cooperation Agreement will strengthen the strategic relationship between both defence establishments, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Indonesian National Armed Forces, by enhancing cooperation and promoting closer interaction between both armed forces, said the MFA statement.