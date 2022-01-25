Singapore to expedite discussions with Indonesia on travel bubble involving Batam and Bintan

During the retreat, Mr Lee said the countries will also discuss making the travel bubble with Batam and Bintan apply both ways, and expanding air and sea travel to more destinations in Indonesia.

On Monday, Indonesia announced that it has opened a quarantine-free travel corridor that allows people from Singapore to travel to Batam and Bintan.

The current arrangement is for people to only visit Nongsa in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan. Travellers must test negative for the coronavirus 72 hours prior to departure and again upon arrival at Batam’s Nongsapura ferry terminal or Bintan’s Bandar Bentan Telani terminal.

In November last year, Singapore announced a unilateral air vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with Jakarta.

"We would like to go further with that, and the Indonesians would also like to go further with their proposals. But of course, it would depend on the COVID-19 situation," Mr Lee said on Tuesday.

Mr Lee had said during a joint press conference with Mr Widodo earlier on the day that these talks will continue at a pace both sides are "comfortable" with.

He later told reporters that Singapore's and Indonesia's COVID-19 situations are "not completely synchronised".

"When our COVID numbers are high like now and their COVID numbers are lower than ours, they are naturally concerned about us," he said.

"But sometimes our COVID numbers are low, and their COVID numbers are higher than ours, which has happened. And then we are concerned about them. So for both sides to be comfortable to open up at the same time, it's not easy."

Nevertheless, Mr Lee pointed out that discussions should start now in preparation for more suitable conditions.

"We have to pose to them: How about we do bilateral VTL to more destinations? Let's talk about it. You may not be ready to implement yet, but let's discuss it so when the conditions are suitable, we are able to do," he added.

"And they are prepared to talk."