Search continues for 2 missing Singaporean hikers after Mount Dukono eruption; 7 to return home: MFA

SINGAPORE: The search for two missing Singaporean hikers following the eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia is ongoing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (May 9), while seven others who were evacuated will return home on Sunday.

Mount Dukono in North Maluku province erupted on Friday morning, spewing ash as high as 10km into the sky.

Three people - including two Singaporeans - went missing during the eruption, while 17 hikers - seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians - were evacuated later that day. "Officers from the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta are presently at Mount Dukono, North Halmahera, working with the Indonesian authorities on the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations for the two missing Singaporeans, and facilitating the return of the seven other Singaporeans in the affected group," said MFA in a statement. "This group of seven is presently en route to Jakarta and will travel home to Singapore on Sunday, May 10, 2026."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep appreciation for the ongoing efforts of local authorities in North Halmahera, where the SAR operations continue under highly challenging conditions."

MFA had said on Friday it was working with Indonesia to provide assistance and support to Singaporeans who had been affected by the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Dukono.