Indonesian man charged with helping 3 people hidden on barge enter Singapore illegally
Indonesian Febry Iswanto was one of eight foreign crew members arrested for allegedly helping people to enter Singapore illegally.
SINGAPORE: A crew member of a foreign-registered tugboat was charged on Tuesday (Nov 11) for helping three people enter Singapore illegally.
Indonesian Febry Iswanto, 23, was one of the eight crew members arrested over the offence.
Police Coast Guard officers conducted an operation at Pulau Punggol Aggregate Terminal on Sunday and arrested eight foreigners on board the tugboat.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Febry is believed to have aided three people to enter Singapore illegally on Oct 26, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.
The three people had hidden on a barge that was towed by an Indonesian-registered tugboat.
Febry was handed one charge under the Immigration Act. He was remanded and his case will be heard again on Nov 18.
The police said the tugboat and barge have been seized as case exhibits. Investigations into the other seven crew members are ongoing, they added.
"The police take a serious view of such illicit activities. The authorities will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters," SPF said.
If convicted, Febry faces a presumptive minimum jail term of between six months and two years. He may also be caned no fewer than three strokes.