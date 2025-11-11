Indonesian man charged with helping 3 people hidden on barge enter Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE: A crew member of a foreign-registered tugboat was charged on Tuesday (Nov 11) for helping three people enter Singapore illegally.

Indonesian Febry Iswanto, 23, was one of the eight crew members arrested over the offence.

Police Coast Guard officers conducted an operation at Pulau Punggol Aggregate Terminal on Sunday and arrested eight foreigners on board the tugboat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Febry is believed to have aided three people to enter Singapore illegally on Oct 26, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

The three people had hidden on a barge that was towed by an Indonesian-registered tugboat.

Febry was handed one charge under the Immigration Act. He was remanded and his case will be heard again on Nov 18.