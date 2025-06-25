Indonesian fugitive Paulus Tannos expected to testify in hearing over extradition, case adjourned to August

SINGAPORE: The first tranche of Indonesian fugitive Paulus Tannos' hearing over his extradition concluded on Wednesday (Jun 25) with his fate still in the balance.

The former businessman is currently held on remand while the state and his lawyers battle over whether Tannos is liable to be surrendered to Indonesia.

As Tannos' case is the first under the new extradition treaty between Singapore and Indonesia, the court has been deciding its next steps for the hearing every step of the way, but more light was shed on Wednesday about Tannos' case against his extradition.

The 70-year-old – also known as Tjhin Thian Po – is wanted in Indonesia over his involvement in a high-profile graft case related to the country's electronic ID project, referred to as the e-KTP project.

He is said to have bribed officials in relation to the project, with the resulting scandal causing the country about 2.3 trillion rupiah (US$140 million) in losses.

A Singapore permanent resident, Tannos has lived in Singapore since 2017 and was arrested on Jan 17 this year by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) over the alleged graft in Indonesia, which is said to have occurred between 2010 and 2013.

Tannos has repeatedly declined to be surrendered to Indonesia, resulting in the current hearing.

On Wednesday morning, Tannos' lawyer Bachoo Mohan Singh of BMS Law wrapped up his cross-examination of the state's only witness, CPIB chief special investigator Alvin Tang.

Mr Singh focused his questions on the events before Tannos' arrest, including asking whether Mr Tang was aware that Tannos had been interviewed by Indonesian police in 2012. Mr Tang replied that he was not aware.

"I'm told he was interviewed by the police arising out of the report by the vendor of certain goods in a commercial dispute he had in 2012 in Indonesia," said Mr Singh. Mr Tang repeated that he was unaware.

Mr Singh also asked if Mr Tang knew why Tannos' family left Indonesia, and the CPIB officer said he had read this detail in an affidavit.

The lawyer then claimed that some people had invaded Tannos' house in Indonesia, and asked Mr Tang if he had bothered to find out if this was true. Mr Tang replied that he had not.

The state did not re-examine Mr Tang, who was released from the witness stand before lunch.