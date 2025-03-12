Indonesian man charged for exposing himself to cabin crew member on flight to Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (Mar 12) for exposing himself to cabin crew member on flight to Singapore.

Indonesian national Brilliant Angjaya allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals while at his seat on Jan 23, 2025, during a flight to Singapore.

According to a police news release on Mar 8, investigations showed that the man had covered himself with a blanket and set up his mobile phone in video recording mode before allegedly revealing himself to a female flight attendant as she served his meal.

The flight attendant quickly left the man’s seat and reported the matter to her supervisor.

Once the aircraft landed in Changi Airport, the man was arrested by airport police and his phone was seized for investigations.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Angjaya, who was unrepresented, said he intended to plead guilty. He added that he regretted his actions and apologised.

Angjaya also asked whether the court process could be expedited as he has been in Singapore for 1.5 months.

In response, District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam said the prosecution needed more time, noting that they were seeking a three-week adjournment- and asked if the 23-year-old was here as a visitor.

Angjaya said he was here on transit.

His case will be heard again on Mar 24.

For sexual exposure, the maximum penalty is one year and/or a fine.