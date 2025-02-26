Man to be charged over undeclared cash, money laundering linked to illegal gambling operation

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man will be charged in court on Thursday (Feb 27) with money laundering and failing to report movements of cash into Singapore.

The 35-year-old is also suspected of links to an illegal online gambling advertisement operation, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.

On Feb 17, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers found the man with US$20,000 (S$26,750) at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. He had failed to declare the sum upon entry into Singapore.

"Investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department revealed that the man was allegedly involved in an illegal online gambling advertisement operation based in Sihanoukville, Cambodia," said the police.

Between 2022 and 2025, he allegedly worked with others to create and post advertisements for illegal gambling websites on social media platforms that primarily targeted victims in Indonesia.

The money found in the man's possession was allegedly converted from about 326,000,000 rupiah that he had received in Pekanbaru, Indonesia as payment for advertising services.

He had intended to transport the money to Cambodia to fund the illegal gambling advertisement operation, police said.

"Criminals will seek to avoid bank controls and oversight by moving their illicit proceeds by cash," said Commercial Affairs Department director David Chew.

"Having stopped and seized remote gambling proceeds flowing through our banking system, Singapore has now detected and interdicted illicit cash proceeds from an overseas crime syndicate."

He added that Singapore will not tolerate money laundering, and that anyone attempting to move criminal proceeds through the country's jurisdiction will be detected and charged.

He also said that this case shows how Singapore's cross-border cash reporting regime detects and intercepts the suspicious movements of cash or bearer negotiable instruments that may be linked to transnational criminal activities.

Those found guilty of possessing benefits from criminal conduct face up to 10 years' jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of failing to report the movement of cash exceeding S$20,000 carries a fine of up to S$50,000, up to three years in jail, or both. A confiscation order may also be issued for any part of the cash, in relation to the offence committed.