SINGAPORE: Indonesia fully restored its piped natural gas supply to Singapore last Thursday (Nov 12), following an 18-day reduction in exports to meet domestic energy needs.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday that there has been no further notification of a reduction in the piped natural gas supply.

On Oct 24, Indonesia reduced its natural gas exports to Singapore by 31 million standard cubic feet of gas daily, comprising 15 million from Natuna and 16 million from Sumatra.

The country's oil and gas regulator SKK Migas told CNA then that the gas from Natuna was being diverted to PLN Batam through the WNTS-Pulau Pemping-Batam pipeline, while supplies from Sumatra were being redirected through the TGI pipeline to meet electricity needs in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra.

The move was intended to "safeguard the reliability of domestic gas supplies for electricity generation", SKK Migas said.

In response to media queries, an Energy Market Authority spokesperson said on Oct 24 that the total reduction of 31 million standard cubic feet of gas a day amounted to 17 billion British thermal units per day (bbtud) over a period of 18 days.

The reduction amounted to less than 2 per cent of Singapore's total daily gas demand of more than 1,000 bbtud.

Gas importer Gas Supply, which sources natural gas from Indonesia, told CNA at the time that its deliveries to customers had been affected by temporary reductions in supply from its upstream supplier in the country.

While the impact on Singapore was limited, analysts told CNA that Indonesia's move to reduce natural gas exports to Singapore signalled a longer-term shift in how Indonesia balances its domestic energy requirements against export commitments, with implications for Singapore's future gas supplies.

During a press conference on Oct 26, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia said the gas export cuts to Singapore were within contractual limits of around 91 to 92 per cent of exports.

"We have only reduced it by about 8 per cent. We would only be in breach of contract if we were to cut by 10 per cent," said Bahlil, who is also Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.

"This situation arose partly due to maintenance requirements, but also because of domestic demand. And that is just for the gas – not even accounting for the (liquefied natural gas) we supply."

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a parliamentary reply that Singapore's existing gas import contracts with Indonesia were due to expire at the end of 2028.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), had warned in September last year that Indonesia's growing domestic demand for natural gas could affect how much it was able to export to other countries.

Natural gas is used to generate about 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity. In 2024, no single country accounted for more than 30 per cent of Singapore's gas imports.