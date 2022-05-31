Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh among 17 new athletes selected for Sports Excellence Scholarship programme

SINGAPORE: Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh is among 17 new athletes from eight sports included in The Sport Excellence Scholarship (spexScholarship) programme for its 2022 cohort.

This brings the total number of spexScholars to 76 athletes across 24 sports, said Sport Singapore (SportSG) in a media release on Tuesday (May 31).

This is the first time the programme will support an athlete who competes in a sport that is not included in major competitions such as the Olympics, Asian, Commonwealth and Southeast Asian Games.

Forty-seven spexScholars participated at the recent SEA Games, with 43 of them bringing home at least one medal and 22 of them winning at least one gold medal.

"I am particularly glad that we have extended the spexScholarship to Kyra Poh, an indoor skydiving athlete who has excelled at the world level in a sport that does not feature in the major Games," said Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law.

Mr Tong hoped "that this will encourage a more diverse group of athletes to strive for sporting excellence in the coming years".

“Indoor skydiving is still considered a niche sport in the region hence I am incredibly grateful to be a recipient of the spexScholarship, which will provide more holistic support for me as an athlete," said Poh.

The indoor skydiver added that she hopes "to continue doing Singapore proud in competitions, raise awareness of the sport, and be prepared should indoor skydiving become an Olympic sport one day".

Fellow scholarship recipient Team Singapore fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman said that the programme will give her "the extra boost" she needs "in terms of funding and support to train and compete at the highest levels".