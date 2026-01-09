Leader of the House Indranee Rajah files motion for parliament to consider Pritam Singh unsuitable to be Leader of the Opposition
The motion states that Pritam Singh's continuation as Leader of the Opposition "would undermine the standing of parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore’s political system".
SINGAPORE: Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has filed a motion for parliament to consider Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh unsuitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.
This will be discussed at a sitting on or after Jan 13, the office of the Leader of the House said on Friday (Jan 9).
The motion states that the Leader of the Opposition is a position carrying important responsibilities, duties and privileges, and that Mr Singh's continuation in the role "would undermine the standing of parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore’s political system".
The motion also expresses regret at the conduct of Mr Singh, "which was dishonourable and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament".
Mr Singh was convicted in February last year for lying to a parliamentary committee over the case of former MP Raeesah Khan. He was sentenced to a fine of S$14,000 (US$10,700).
Following the High Court's dismissal of Mr Singh's appeal against his conviction, Ms Indranee said in December that parliament must deliberate on an "appropriate response" to his actions and convictions.
The parliamentary motion filed by Ms Indranee also noted that the High Court judgment has implications for WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, and that these have to be considered separately.
Stating that honesty and integrity are fundamental pillars of Singapore’s parliamentary and political system, the motion called on all Members of Parliament to uphold their duty to abide by the law, act with integrity and honour the trust placed in them by Singaporeans.
"Whatever course of action the WP may take, it is necessary for parliament to take notice of Mr Singh’s actions and convictions, and deliberate on an appropriate response," Ms Indranee said in December when she said the matter would be raised in parliament.
"Lying under oath is a serious matter. In some countries, leaders who have lied, cheated or flagrantly broken the law still escape any legal or political consequences. We cannot accept such standards in Singapore."
The WP's top decision-making body has directed that a disciplinary panel be formed to determine if Mr Singh has contravened the party's constitution.
As Leader of the Opposition, Mr Singh receives confidential briefings by the government on select matters of national security and external relations, and in the event of a national crisis or emergency.
He receives an extra allowance to hire up to three additional legislative assistants – on top of what MPs get for one legislative assistant and one secretarial assistant – and receives double the allowance of an elected MP, at about S$385,000 annually.
Mr Singh also has the right of first response among MPs and more time for his speeches, equivalent to that given to political office holders.