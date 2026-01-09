Leader of the House Indranee Rajah files motion for parliament to consider Pritam Singh unsuitable to be Leader of the Opposition

SINGAPORE: Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has filed a motion for parliament to consider Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh unsuitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

This will be discussed at a sitting on or after Jan 13, the office of the Leader of the House said on Friday (Jan 9).

The motion states that the Leader of the Opposition is a position carrying important responsibilities, duties and privileges, and that Mr Singh's continuation in the role "would undermine the standing of parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore’s political system".

The motion also expresses regret at the conduct of Mr Singh, "which was dishonourable and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament".

Mr Singh was convicted in February last year for lying to a parliamentary committee over the case of former MP Raeesah Khan. He was sentenced to a fine of S$14,000 (US$10,700).

Following the High Court's dismissal of Mr Singh's appeal against his conviction, Ms Indranee said in December that parliament must deliberate on an "appropriate response" to his actions and convictions.