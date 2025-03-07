2,700 infected devices uncovered in Singapore as part of cyber operation against global botnet

SINGAPORE: About 2,700 infected devices in Singapore were identified after the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) took part in a cyber operation against a global botnet.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said in parliament on Friday (Mar 7) that the "malicious actors" exploited "poor cyber hygiene practices" to infect devices, including baby monitors and internet routers.

No Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) was affected, and there was no evidence to suggest the infected devices were used to target Singapore.

The Singapore government supported the international operation, which took place in 2024, which aimed to disinfect servers and devices compromised to form a global botnet.

A botnet refers to a network of computers infected with malicious software and used to carry out cyberattacks.

Devices could be compromised by, for example, poor cyber hygiene through the use of weak passwords. They could then serve as bots to launch the likes of distributed denial of service or DDoS attacks, as well as spam campaigns.